Davenport Memory Café hopes to connect Alzheimer’s and Dementia patients

CASI is hoping to bring comfort and clarity to people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. The Center for Active Seniors is working to do this through a Memory Café.

Vivian and Bill Williamson went to the program held Thursday, August 10.

“After we left here and been gone 14 years, things change and you have to start over,” Bill said.

The couple is looking to make connections.

“I really would like to have a girlfriend you know because I had those before and it was nice to have someone to talk to,” Vivian said.

She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in November of 2014.

“I just try to do the best I can every day,” she said. “That's all you can do.”

For the most, part Vivian can follow along with a conversation, but sometimes it can be difficult.

“If you're out with a group of people it can confuse Vivian quite easily,” her husband said.

The couple is looking for people who understand what they're going through.

“It’s easier also if they understand how she reacts and everything and what she remembers and if she repeats herself two or three times, why,” Bill said.

That's what brought them to CASI's memory cafe.

“It’s about fellowship, it's about socialization, it's about connection and building a support system for this marathon,” said CASI’s president and CEO Laura Kopp.

CASI started the program after realizing there was no real support system for newly diagnosed patients in the QCA.

“There really is nothing in our community for that population that is still very high functioning still living at home, really productive and participating in regular activities,” Kopp said.

It is off to a slow start with only Williamson’s attending the first memory cafe.

But the couple is hopeful for the program's future.

“We know they're out there,” Bill said of people in a similar situation. “We know that,” Vivian added.

The two say they plan to come back again. The next memory café is Sept. 14 at CASI.

