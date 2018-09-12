Davenport, Moline, Rock Island prepare a regional fair housing study

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) — The Cities of Davenport, Moline, and Rock Island are jointly preparing a regional fair housing study known formally as an Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice. This study will discuss patterns of race, housing, and poverty; access to opportunity; and housing barriers in the region.
The study is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for jurisdictions that receive certain community development and affordable housing grant funds and also outline strategies the cities may take to improve housing choices for their residents.
The assessment process is heavily influenced by the views and recommendations of local residents, whose
input is solicited both through public meetings and an online survey. Meetings will be held at the following
dates, times, and locations, and are open to the general public.
Tuesday, Sept. 18
6:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Greater Antioch Baptist
Church
929 14th St
Rock Island, IL
Wednesday, Sept. 19
6:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Roosevelt Community Center
(in the gym)
1220 Minnie Ave.
Davenport, IA
Thursday, Sept. 20
6:30 - 7:30 p.m.
*With Spanish
Interpretation*
Esperanza Center
335 5th Ave
Moline, IL 61265
The survey and additional information about the project are available online at www.quadcitiesfairhousing.com. Project updates will be posted to the website, and a draft of the study
will be available in early 2019.