Davenport, Moline, Rock Island prepare a regional fair housing study

The Cities of Davenport, Moline, and Rock Island are jointly preparing a regional fair housing study known formally as an Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice. This study will discuss patterns of race, housing, and poverty; access to opportunity; and housing barriers in the region.

The study is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for jurisdictions that receive certain community development and affordable housing grant funds and also outline strategies the cities may take to improve housing choices for their residents.

The assessment process is heavily influenced by the views and recommendations of local residents, whose

input is solicited both through public meetings and an online survey. Meetings will be held at the following

dates, times, and locations, and are open to the general public.

Tuesday, Sept. 18

6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Greater Antioch Baptist

Church

929 14th St

Rock Island, IL

Wednesday, Sept. 19

6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Roosevelt Community Center

(in the gym)

1220 Minnie Ave.

Davenport, IA

Thursday, Sept. 20

6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

*With Spanish

Interpretation*

Esperanza Center

335 5th Ave

Moline, IL 61265

The survey and additional information about the project are available online at www.quadcitiesfairhousing.com. Project updates will be posted to the website, and a draft of the study

will be available in early 2019.