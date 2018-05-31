Davenport Native creates community center

Davenport Native Gil Dunlap has been planning to help his hometown for quite some time now.

"It's the best feeling in the world," he said. "I never would have thought this was my position at first, it kind of just happened to me."

Through the former Timothy's House of Hope at 1407 W. 4th Street he's now giving back to the place he calls home.

He's only been in operation for a couple of weeks, but already has a spot for people to paint and a candy shop.

He's currently working through paperwork and approval but will eventually create a community center, and call it "The Crowded Place."

"I know the old Timothy's House of Hope did the same thing, I just felt this building was a great place for that," he added.

He has recently seen the rise in juvenile crime in Davenport.

"I pray for our city a lot," he said. "I just want it to turn around, there's been too much going on. It needs to stop immediately."

He believes parents and community members need to play their part to curb the problem.

"If you have children, get them at home and let them know. Teach them the things they're supposed to know and act accordingly," he said.

He hopes The Crowded Place will leave its mark on the community.

"It is something that I've always wanted to do," he said. "It just seems like it came at a perfect time when our city needed it the most. It was just a blessing to me."

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch announced a community summit to curb the problem in the next couple of weeks.

KWQC reached out to him Thursday afternoon, he says there will be more details released about that summit sometime on Friday.