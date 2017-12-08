Davenport North duo among growth in female wrestling

One of the largest wrestling teams at Davenport North high school features two females.

Tateum Park, a sophomore, was the first to join the team last year.

"It's just something I wanted to try because it looked interesting," Park says. "My dad said I could try it."

Park has received quite a few forfeits from other 113 lb. wrestlers not willing to wrestle her.

"I was shocked," Park remembers. "I was kind of upset because it's just another match."

Tanaya Turpin, a freshman, has recently joined the squad and learns from her older counterpart.

"She's really good at what she do," Turpin says. "One time we had to wrestle together and I mean she beat me by twenty points to my four."

Across the state of Iowa, close to 100 girls are expected to compete in wrestling this year.

"There are girls in high school wrestling boys," says Jacob Conner, North's Head Wrestling Coach. "I think it's growing."

Park hopes one day girls wont have to compete against boys.

"There will eventually be enough for girls teams so girls can compete against other girls," she believes.

For now, Park and Turpin plan to prove the doubters wrong.

"Girls can do anything," says Park.

