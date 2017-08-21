Davenport PD investigating Sunday night shooting

Davenport police are investigating another shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Sunday night.

In a press release, police said they were dispatched to the 1600 block of W 42nd Street near Division Street at approximately 11:30 pm on August 20. Upon arrival, police found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound and casings at the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

No arrests have been made in connection with this incident. The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via mobile app "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."