Davenport Police Department Maintains National Law Enforcement Accreditation

The Davenport Police Department was awarded national accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. in the Law Enforcement accreditation program. The agency was first accredited in 2003.

Following a multi-year self-assessment phase and a meticulous site-based assessment of community engagement, policy, procedures, equipment, and facilities by CALEA assessors, Davenport Police Department Chief Paul Sikorski and Captain Jane Imming attended the CALEA conference in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

CALEA President Craig Webre and Executive Director Craig Hartley awarded the Davenport Police Department with accreditation, signifying excellence in public safety and commitment to the community. This is Davenport’s sixth award of national accreditation.

The purpose of CALEA’s Accreditation Programs is to improve the delivery of public safety services, primarily by: maintaining a body of standards, developed by public safety practitioners, covering a wide range of up-to-date public safety initiatives; establishing and administering an accreditation process; and recognizing professional excellence.

This accreditation program provides public safety agencies an opportunity to voluntarily demonstrate that they meet an established set of professional standards based on industry best practices and approved by an all-volunteer board of commissioners.

During this award, the Davenport Police Department was recognized as an exemplary law enforcement agency for maintaining the CALEA accredited designation for fifteen consecutive years.