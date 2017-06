Today the Davenport Police Department posted to their Facebook page that Willie, a retired Davenport Police K9 passed away on Thursday, June 8th, due to medical issues.

Willie was an eight-year-old Dutch Shepherd and was a full-service K9 with his specialties including tracking, narcotics, apprehension, article search and public demonstrations.

Willie served the city of Davenport from 2011 to 2016 and lived out his retirement with his handler, Officer Canas.