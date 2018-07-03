Davenport Police Department see spike in firework calls, respond to serious injuries

Since June 1, the Davenport Police Department has responded to 480 fireworks calls, a 26.6 percent increase over the 379 calls received during the same time period last year. Charges have been filed in 11 of the incidents, i.e. arrests, citations etc. Follow-up is being done on a number of other incidents for potential charges.

Police are aware of two incidents of serious fireworks-related injuries:

On July 1, 2018, at 12:20 AM Davenport Police responded to the area of 5800 Northwest Blvd where a 16-year-old male sustained serious injuries to a hand and face and was transported by Medic to Genesis Medical Center for treatment.

On July 2, 2018, at 10:08 PM Davenport Police responded to 1300 W 16th Street reference to a 23-year-old male who sustained serious injuries to a hand and was transported by Medic to Genesis Medical Center for treatment.