Davenport Police Investigate shots fired near Central High School

On Tuesday April 24th, 2017 at approximately 12:22 pm several Davenport Police Units responded to W 14th St and Scott St on a report of shots fired. Officers found several shell casings in middle of the street and damage to a vehicle parked on W 14th St.

Central High School was on a soft lockdown following a shots fired incident near the school. The lockdown lasted 8 minutes and was lifted at 1:48 pm.

No injuries were reported. Following-up is being done on this incident. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to “DO WHAT’S RIGHT” and call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.