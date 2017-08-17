Davenport Police advise parents on back to school safety

Davenport Police have released some safety tips for parents during this back to school season. The following is advice from the Davenport Police Department's Facebook page.

Parents should be sure their child knows his or her phone number, address, parent's cell phone number, and parent or guardian's full name.

Always have your child walk or bike with a friend, never alone. Teach your child to always tell a parent or guardian before they go anywhere with anyone.

Teach your children not to accept rides from anyone unless you have said it's okay. Teach your child never to go anywhere with strangers.

Most importantly, children should know to report suspicious behavior immediately to a parent, teacher, or police.