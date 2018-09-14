Davenport Police announce $2,500 reward in gun store burglary

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Davenport Police Department have announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Davenport Guns, a federally licensed firearms dealer.

ATF and Davenport Police Department are offering up to $2,500 for information in the case.

Tuesday, September 11, unknown suspects broke into Davenport Guns, 3701 Mississippi Avenue, stealing several firearms from the premises. The Davenport Police Department responded to the scene and found that the suspects had made entry through a door to the business and taken numerous firearms before fleeing.

Anyone with information about this burglary should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to ATF using the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.