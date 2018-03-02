Davenport Police arrest 2 in connection to a deadly shooting

Davenport Police made two arrests in connection to a deadly shooting from last fall.

According to a Davenport Police Department press release, the shooting happened September 22nd on the 1300 block of South Nevada Avenue, where police responded to a scene with two gunshot victims.

20-year-old Brady Tumlinson died. Another adult was injured.

22-year-old Tristin Alderman of Davenport and 21-year-old Nakita Wiseman of Bettendorf face several charges including first degree murder, first degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit forcible felony.

They are being held at the Scott County Jail.