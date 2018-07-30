Davenport Police arrest five juveniles, two of them released to parents after stolen car incident

Five juveniles have been taken into custody and two have been released to adults following an early morning police pursuit.

Police say they located a stolen car in the 800 block of Vine Street early Monday morning just before 4:30 a.m. When officers went to approach the car, police say the car then ran into a fence. After running into the fence, police say five suspects ran from the car on foot.

Police apprehended five juveniles and all of them are being charged with Interference With Officials Acts and 1st and 2nd-degree theft.

Police say a 12-year-old female and a 13-year-old male were both released to adults. Three juveniles, one 13-year-old and two 14-year-olds have been placed in detention.