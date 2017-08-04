Davenport Police arrest juveniles in car thefts

The rash of car thefts has returned to the Quad Cities.

Multiple stolen cars were recovered overnight Thursday by Davenport Police.

Police say three cars in the same area, along Emerald Drive, Kimberly Road, and Hickory Grove were found. A fourth car was found near Hickory Grove and Hillandale Roads.

Nine juveniles were arrested and charged with theft.

Davenport Police say since Sunday, July 30th, there have been 16 stolen vehicles. That's an average of around 3 per night. 13 juveniles have been arrested in all.

