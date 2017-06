Tremayne Thomas, age 42, of Davenport, has been arrested and charged with Murder 1st Degree. He is currently being held in the Scott County Jail.

Thomas was arrested in connection with the death of 35-year-old Brandon Brooks from Rock Island.

Brooks' body was discovered on May 30, 2016, when police and fire responded to a suspicious fire on the 3000 block of West Denison Ave. Once the flames were extinguished, officers found the body of Brooks.