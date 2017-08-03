Davenport Police busy overnight with several stolen vehicles

Police were were busy with several stolen vehicle reports, starting shortly after midnight on Thursday, August 3. Officials say this is "part of a recent uptick in vehicle thefts."

Around 12:05 a.m., officers recovered a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of Emerald Drive, followed by the recovery of another stolen vehicle at 12:34AM in the area of Kimberly Road and Hickory Grove Road after it struck a light pole.

A short time later, at 12:59 a.m., in the same vicinity of Kimberly Road and Hickory Grove Road, a victim spotted their stolen vehicle driving in the area. The vehicle was later located and was abandoned after crashing through a yard and striking two parked vehicles near Hillandale and Cresthill roads. Two male juveniles were arrested and charged with theft 1st. The vehicles suffered extensive damage, no injuries were reported.

At 02:08 a.m. officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of Hickory Grove and Hillandale roads. Officers recovered the vehicle in the 3100 block of W Kimberly Road. Four male juveniles and three female juveniles were arrested and charged with theft 1st.

According to Davenport Police, since July 30, there have been 16 stolen vehicles reported. Thirteen juveniles have been arrested. Police say that as a community, we have had past success in reducing this type of crime through prevention efforts as well as suspect identification and apprehension.

Police say the following are common themes with the thefts:

• Most stolen vehicles have been easy targets; cars running unattended, or the keys left in unlocked vehicles.

• Vehicle thefts are occurring throughout the community; neighborhoods, shopping districts etc.

• The most prevalent age of suspects are 12-17

• Suspects with these stolen vehicles pose a significant threat to the public; reckless driving, involved in other crimes etc.

• Most of the recovered stolen vehicles are found to have significant damage.

Police are again asking all members of the community for help to prevent vehicle thefts.

Anyone with information should call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled CityConnect Davenport, IA or CrimeReports by Motorola.

