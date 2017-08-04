Within a span of a few hours early Thursday morning, officers recovered four stolen vehicles and arrested nine juveniles. They were all charged with theft.

Davenport Police say since Sunday, July 30 there have been 16 stolen vehicles reported within the city and 13 juveniles have been arrested.

TV-6 sat down with Maj. Jeff Bladel on Friday, August 3. He told KWQC, in these situations, it doesn't matter where someone lives or the type of car they drive.

"We've had some surveillance footage provided by residents of kids attempted car doors or not getting in and they're not stealing them," said Maj. Bladel. "So I think one thing that we try to stress before is it doesn't matter what neighborhood you're in, it doesn't matter what kind of vehicle you are, these kids are trying every single car out there and it is a crime of opportunity."

The police are now reminding the community to lock up cars, not leave their a vehicle running and keep keys inside their homes.

