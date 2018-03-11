Davenport Police investigate 2 shots fired incidents

Davenport Police are investigating two separate overnight shots fired calls from March 11.

The first happened around 12:30 a.m. and started near Shenanigan's Irish Pub in downtown Davenport. Officials could not say how the incident began but did say shots were fired as the suspect ran about a block down Harrison St.

Police said they eventually found a gun in that area and took 22-year-old Cazmiere Graves into custody.

Graves is facing four felony charges, including Felon in the Possession of a Firearm, and one misdemeanor charge.

The second shots fired incident happened around 3:00 a.m. in 900 block of Lombard St. That's about a block away from St. Ambrose University.

Police said they found casings on scene.

