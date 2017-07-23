Davenport Police investigate armed robbery

Davenport Police are searching for a man after an armed robbery at the America Gas Station in the 3200 block of North Brady Street.

Police say they got the call at 9:51 Saturday night.

They say a man with a gun demanded cash at the register and hit the cashier in the face with the gun.

An unknown amount of cash was taken, the cashier did have lacerations to the face but was not taken to the hospital.

Police are working through surveillance video of the incident and currently do not have a description of the suspect.

