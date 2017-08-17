Davenport Police investigate shots fired call

On Thursday, August 17th, 2017 just before 4:00 pm several Davenport Police Units were dispatched to the 1600 block of W 43rd St. between Division and Marquette Streets to the report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, Officers canvassed the area and found shell casings in the middle of the street. No damage or injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to “DO WHAT’S RIGHT” and call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.

