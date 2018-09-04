Davenport Police investigate shots fired during indicated vehicle chase

Davenport Police investigated a shots fired report on Tuesday.

At 1:59 PM Davenport Police responded to the area of 1100 Warren Street for a report of shots fired. Officers canvassed the area and located a scene with casings.

Police preliminary information indicated that two vehicles were chasing one another with shots being fired.

No injuries or damage were reported.

Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.