Davenport Police are investigating another shots-fired call in the area of 2100 Dixwell Street. That's about two blocks from the Nestle Purina plant off of Rockingham Road.

Police say they responded to the call at about 4 am on Tuesday, August 22, but they are not releasing any further information at this time.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 News and KWQC.com for more information as this story continues to develop.