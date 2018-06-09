Davenport Police investigating overnight shooting

UPDATE: Police identified Saturday morning's shooting victim as Jason Blair Roberts. The 46-year-old was found shot in the 800 block of West 4th Street.

ORIGINAL: Davenport Police are investigating a shooting in the area of West 4th Street.

They were called to the 800 block of West 4th Street at 2:06 a.m. Officers found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Genesis with life threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

No other information is being released. Anyone with information is asked to call DPD or Crime Stoppers.