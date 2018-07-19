Davenport Police investigating shooting, no one reported injured

Davenport Police are investigating after shots were reported in the area of 7th and Taylor on Thursday. Police were called to the area around 9:30 in the morning.

"I just seen people ducking and dodging and people running," a witness to the shooting said. TV6 is not naming the witness over the fear of retaliation.

No one was reported injured in the shooting but a home's window and a truck's mirror was shot out. The witness said it was chaos as he pulled up to his home with his children.

"To the left of me," the witness said. "There were two guys with pistols drawn and they were just ducking from people shooting this way."

Police have not said if they have any suspects in the shooting, but another witness told TV6 that he was taken to a nearby neighborhood to identify possible suspects.

