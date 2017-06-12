Davenport Police need help identifying robbery suspect

Davenport Police responded to Walgreens at 1525 E Kimberly Rd on Tuesday, May 23rd in reference to an armed robbery.

The suspect displayed a knife and demanded Oxycodone, Percocet, and Hydrocodone from the pharmacy. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of medication. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect vehicle is a black newer model Ford Fusion or Focus, black rims, and Iowa Plates.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to “DO WHAT’S RIGHT” and call the Davenport Police

Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or

“CrimeReports by Motorola”.

