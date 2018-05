On Wednesday May 23, 2018 at 9:15 AM Davenport Police responded to the Mississippi River near the I-280 Bridge after a caller spotted a vehicle floating in the river. The Davenport Fire Department and Divers from Big River Rescue recovered the vehicle from the river.

The vehicle was a Nissan sedan that was reported stolen out of West Liberty, Iowa on May 23, 2018. Detectives are following up on this incident.