Davenport Police report 8 shots fired incidents in the last week

The Davenport Police Department has been busy this week responding to multiple calls of shootings throughout the area. Authorities have reported eight shots fired incidents within the last week. Gunfire broke out on West 43rd Street and Sturdevant Thursday, and another that night on Greenway Drive. Most recently, one person was shot and killed on 14th and Scott Street Friday morning. Shidona Jetter lives on 14th and Gaines Street and woke up to the sound of gunshots on Friday.

"I woke up to hearing shots, my first instinct was to come outside and I had seen my neighbor and she was telling me that we had bullets flying at all of our houses," Jetter said. "When I came outside I seen about three fresh bullet holes on the side of my house."

Three shots were fired at Jetters home Friday morning. One bullet hit the side of her home where two of her sons were sleeping inside.

"One of the bullets is right between their bedroom windows, that's kind of nerve-racking."

Neighbors are pleading for the gun violence to stop in their area. They said they are worried for the safety of their children.

"The fact of them feeling unsafe and not knowing if they were harmed and that bullets hit their house it was just a feeling that I don't ever want to feel."