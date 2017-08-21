Davenport Police report second man shot overnight

A man was take to the hospital late Sunday night with a gunshot wound and a little over an hour later, it happened again.

Police were called to the 700 block of W 8th Street (8th and Gaines Staround 12:50 a.m. Monday, August 21. When they arrived, they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was in a car that attempted to speed out of the area when the shots were fired, but crashed into two parked vehicles. Three vehicles were damaged, but no other damage was reported by police.

Police were called to the 1600 block of W 42nd Street near Division Street around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night, just over an hour before, where a man was shot.

Detectives are following up on the investigation. Anyone with information on either shooting should call police at 563 326-6125.