Davenport Police report two confirmed weekend shots fire calls

Officials say two out of three shots fired calls were confirmed over the weekend.

On Sunday January 21, around 7:17 p.m., officers responded to the area of 2300 W 3rd Street for a reported shots fired call. Officers arriving on scene found casings and determined that two buildings were struck by gunfire.

Officers canvases the area, no other damaged or injuries were reported. Detectives are following up on the incident.

On Sunday January 21, around 7:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to Genesis Hospitals to investigate a walk in patient who was injured and claimed the injury was a result from a gunshot. The subject refused to cooperate with officers, no scene was located. The injury was not confirmed to be a gunshot; the subject sustained a non-life threatening injury.

On Saturday January 20, around 3:40 a.m., officers responded to the area of 700 Vine Street reference to a shots fired call. When officers arrived, the found a 34-year-old man from Davenport with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Detectives are investigating the incident. There was no other reported injuries or damage

Anyone with information should call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app CityConnect Davenport, IA or CrimeReports by Motorola.