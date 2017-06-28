Davenport Police requesting help locating missing man

The Davenport Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a man who has been missing since early Wednesday afternoon.

Police say 58-year-old Scott Clark has been missing since 2:30. He was last seen in the 3200 block of Crestline Drive in Davenport wearing a gray t-shirt and shorts.

Police say Clark is overdue and may be in medical distress. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

Clark is described as 5'9" tall and 162 pounds with blue eyes and a shaved head. He also has a birth mark on the top of his head.