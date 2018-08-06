Davenport Police respond to RIA Federal Credit Union Robbery

On Monday August 6, 2018 at 12:33 PM Davenport Police responded to a Robbery at the RIA Federal Credit Union in the 3500 block of Harrison Street.

Preliminary information indicated that a white male, 40’s, balding with some facial hair, wearing light color clothing entered the bank and demanded money. The subject fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash. Unknown weapon and no injuries were reported.

Detectives are following up on this incident. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.