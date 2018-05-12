Davenport Police respond to Saturday Afternoon shooting, stolen car

Just after 3 p.m. Davenport Police responded to the 1000 block of East 15th Street to a shots fired call.

When officers arrived on scene they found shell casings in the middle of East 15th Street, a gunshot victim also arrived at Genesis East while officers were investigating the shots fired call.

The man has serious, but not life threatening injuries. He was taken to University of Iowa Medical Center for further treatment.

A stolen White SUV that was involved in the shooting was found in the 900 block of Grand Avenue, just south of LeClaire Heights Park. Evidence related to the shooting was found in that vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Davenport Police at (563) 326-6125.

Police ares still investigating, no one is in custody.