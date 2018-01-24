Woman injured in Davenport shooting, suspect arrested-UPDATED

UPDATE 4:20 p.m.: Police say they have arrested a suspect in the shooting from earlier today. The suspect was identified as Derris Swift, 23, of St. Joseph, Missouri. Swift was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury causing serious injury and possession of controlled substance.

Derris Swift

UPDATE 3 p.m.: Police say they got the call of a shooting victim at Gas Depot, 3100 W Central Park Ave. around 11:43 on Wednesday morning. The victim, a 23-year-old female, was taken by ambulance to hospital. Police say she was being treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Officers were also called to the scene of the shooting, in the 3200 block of Heatherton Drive, where shell casings were collected.

Anyone with information should call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app CityConnect Davenport, IA or CrimeReports by Motorola.

ORIGINAL: Police are responding to a shots fired call where a person has been shot. The incident happened just before noon.

Police tell us there is a shooting victim with non-life threatening injuries.

