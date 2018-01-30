Davenport Police say unlocked doors led to vehicle theft

Police are investigating attempted break-ins in the area of 200 Northbrook Court. The call came in just before noon on Tuesday from the building manager. He says he received an overnight alert from the surveillance cameras.

According to police, the cameras show someone trying several apartment doors. They say no entry was made and no items were reported stolen.

Another burglary attempt happened earlier Tuesday morning in the 5000 block of Ripley Street and this time the suspect got away with a vehicle. The call came in around 1:54 a.m.

Police say someone made there way into an unlocked garage, then into the home where car keys were taken. A vehicle was then stolen from the driveway. Police are investigating.

There is no word if the two reports are related.

Police reported another crime that took place on Sunday morning around 6:56 a.m. Officers responded to both HuHot & Dairy Queen (3000 E 53rd Street) when an employee discovered broken windows. At this time no items were reported stolen and it is unknown if entry was made. Police say the businesses are checking the surveillance videos.