Davenport Police search for wanted man on sex abuse charges

Davenport Police are searching for 40-year-old Francisco Cardona.

According to police, an investigation into Cardona was launched back in May 2016. The investigation involves the sexual abuse of two children after a complaint was filed with the Department of Human Services.

Officers say both victims are under the age of 12, and they were abused numerous times between 2006 and 2009.

Cardona is described as a Hispanic Man. He's approximately 5' 05" and 150 lbs. Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts are asked to call the police.