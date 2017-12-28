Davenport Police searching for suspect wanted in connection with bank robbery

The Davenport Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12 just after 12 p.m. police were called to Northwest Bank and Trust located at 1400 West Locust Street in reference to a bank robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police at 563-326-6125.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, you can "DO WHAT'S RIGHT" and submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app "CrimeReports by Motorola" in reference to "Can You Identify? Subjects #37"