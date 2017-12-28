Davenport Police have located missing man - UPDATE

UPDATE: 80-year-old Leroy McDowell has been safely located.

ORIGINAL: The Davenport Police Department is seeking help in locating a man who has gone missing.

80-year-old Leroy McDowell went missing from the 1300 block of West 12th Street between the early hours of 2-4 Thursday morning.

Due to the cold weather conditions, there are serious concerns about his well-being.

McDowell was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a red shirt, light brown and dark brown jacket and blue jeans. He is about 5'09" and 210 pounds.

It is unknown where he will be heading.

Please call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-7979 or call 911 with any information.