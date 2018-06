On January 26, 2018, Davenport Police were called to the 1300 block of Warren Street and found that 17 year old Angel Herrera had been shot.

He was transported to the hospital where he died.

On Wednesday June 27, Angel would have turned 18 years old. Angel’s family deserves to see justice.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible for Angel’s murder.