Nicholas Warner, Age 49, 5’5” tall, 160 pounds, Gray hair, blue eyes

On May 16, 2018, Warner was driving recklessly and fled from Davenport Police. Warrants have been issued charging him with Eluding, Interference with Official Acts, Assault with a Weapon on a Peace Officer, OWI and Possession Controlled Substance.

Do not approach Warner, he is armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.