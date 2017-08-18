Davenport Police talk recent gun violence

After several fired and shooting calls in recent weeks Davenport Police are discussing violence in the city.

“What's going on right now is unacceptable in our city, it's unacceptable for this police department, and we will put a stop to it,” said Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski.

He addressed the community after eight shots fired and shooting calls this past week. The most recent, Friday morning, was fatal.

“One of the things I would like our community to know is that we are reallocating some resources to help our officers that are working the street and doing our investigations,” Sikorski said.

Police tell TV6 they do not want to jeopardize the investigation, so they will not say if all of the incidents are related, or if the violence has anything to do with gangs.

“We have had target specific shots fired and shooting incidents and I’ll tell you that we believe there is also retaliation,” Chief Sikorski said.

And although police will not confirm who is involved, their efforts are concentrated.

“We will have officers in specific areas in our city concentrating on specific people.”

Sikorski says, for now, the best thing the community can do is pass on any information they might have to police.

“Even if our community members don’t think it's important, if they saw something or if they heard something it's important to us and it helps us put pieces of investigations together.”

For months TV6 has also been following a string of juvenile car thefts in the area. When asked if any of these recent shots fired or shooting incidents were connected to juvenile car thieves Sikorski said the following:

"I can tell you that some of them may be. I will tell you that to tell you all of them or most of them are, the answer to that is no.”