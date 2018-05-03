Davenport Police warn of home burglary scam

The Davenport Police Department is warning of a current home burglary scam taking place in the area. Groups, typically two to five persons, impersonate businesses such as the utility company and home repair contractors, as well as offering their services to cut grass, re-paint the house, foundation and deck or to remove tree stumps. They use this deceptive practice in an attempt to gain entry into a house so they can commit a burglary.

In this type of scam, the criminals target homes to burglarize when no one is expected home, or they work as a team to distract the occupant in order to gain access to the home. Typically, these burglars will knock on your door, be very persistent in distracting you, while their partners are busy burglarizing your home. These scam artists will try to panic the potential victim, stating there is some kind of emergency.

Police offered the example of "there is a water main break in your neighborhood and we have to test the water in your home right away."

Davenport police offered the following tips to avoid becoming a victim:

-Always keep your windows and doors locked, even when you are home.

-Always look out a window to see who is at your door. Make sure the person sees you. This lets them know that someone is actually home.

-Never open your door to anyone you do not know. Do not give them an opportunity to push the door in.

-Do not be fooled by "phony" uniforms, work vests, or ID badges. If you did not call or request the service, do not open the door.

-Never allow anyone who you do not know or a business who you did not request, enter your home.

-If the scammer refuses to leave and/or continues to pressure you into letting them in, call "911" immediately.

