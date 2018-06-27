Davenport Police work voluntary overtime to answer fireworks calls

Davenport Police say officers are working four hours of voluntary overtime on Friday and Saturdays to help respond to fireworks calls.

The department has responded to 290 fireworks calls since the beginning of the year. That is up 48 calls from 2017 during the same time-frame. Consumer fireworks use is legal in Scott County July 3 and 4 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. and December 31 from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Fireworks sales, however, are legal in Iowa from June 1 to July 8 and Dec. 10 to Jan. 3.

DPD says calls are prioritized based on other calls to service officers are responding to. If the shifts are really busy with higher priority calls, police say fireworks complaints could sit for a while until other calls are handled.

