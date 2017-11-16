Davenport Public Library to sell 1,000+ books from estate

More than a thousand books, including old copies of classic novels, will go on sale Friday and Saturday at the Davenport Library on Eastern Avenue.

Editions of Sherlock Holmes, War and Peace, Treasure Island, and Huckleberry Finn are among the collection recently donated to the library from an estate.

“The books include leather-bound collections, over-sized books and coffee table books about animals, art and the classics,” the City of Davenport posted on Facebook Thursday morning.

The post said the books will priced above what the Friends of the Davenport Public Library would normally list for its book sales, but specific prices were not given..

Anyone interested can see the entire collection and buy available selections at the Davenport Public Library at 6000 Eastern Ave. on Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.