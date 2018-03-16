Davenport Public Library wins grant, seeks summer teen interns

The Davenport Public Library has won a Young Adult Library Services Association and Dollar General Summer Teen Intern Grant and will be hiring a Social Media Intern and a Creative Literacy Intern for Summer 2018. Both teen interns will work 50 hours on special projects aimed at celebrating reading and the Summer Reading Program. The interns will earn a $500 stipend for their work. Teens ages 16-19 are invited to apply now until March 28 on the City of Davenport’s website: http://www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/

Since 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $71.2 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 4.1 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency. The mission of the Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) is to support library staff in alleviating the challenges teens face, and in putting all teens ‒ especially those with the greatest needs ‒ on the path to successful and fulfilling lives.