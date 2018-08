A couple of major roads recently under construction are set to re-open later next week according to Davenport Public Works.

The staff estimates 2nd Street at Marquette will re-open on Thursday, August 9. And that Division, 3rd and 4th Streets are expected to re-open by the end of the day Friday, August 10.

While these streets will re-open, some finish work may occur into the following weeks. This work should not result in traffic impacts.