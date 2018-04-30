Davenport RAGBRAI looking for volunteers

RAGBRAI is looking for volunteers ahead of its Davenport stop for this year's ride.

The Davenport RAGBRAI committee is looking for people wanting to assist with many aspects of the event.

If you're interested in signing up, you can sign up by clicking this link.

RAGBRAI is the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. 2018 is the 46th annual non-competitive bicycle ride across the state on July 22-28 for thousands of cyclists and their support crews from around the world. The route on the last day will take riders from Iowa City to Davenport on Saturday, July 28.