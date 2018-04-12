Davenport Sam’s Club unveils upgrades before new Costco opens

The Sam’s Club on Elmore Avenue is holding a grand reopening today.

Employees say the event will not include special deals but is instead designed to show off major renovations that have been underway since last year.

The store now features a new café and redesigned pharmacy, along with upgraded dairy and meat sections among other features which include a juicing machine and sushi selections.

Customers will notice an effort to provide more fresh produce and other higher-quality products in general (one particularly eye-catching offering seen in the store this week includes a 750ml bottle of cognac selling for nearly $750).

The rollout comes as Sam’s Club major rival, Costco, is in the process of building its first store in the Quad Cities – which will be located in Davenport literally around the corner from Sam’s Club on 53rd Street near its intersection with Elmore Avenue.

Costco officials said last May they hope to open the new Davenport store by the summer of 2018.

Nationwide, the two membership-based warehouse club giants are in a competition to attract affluent suburban families with children who have incomes between $75,000 and $125,000, the Chicago Tribune recently reported.

The Davenport grand reopening comes after the Sam’s Club in Moline, Illinois, the only other Sam’s Club in the Quad Cities, was closed earlier this year.

The Moline closure was one of more than 60 Sam’s Club store closings nationwide.

Fox News Network recently reported the closings were an effort for Sam’s Club to eliminate underperforming stores and streamline its operations in order to become more competitive with Costco.