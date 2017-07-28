Davenport School Board Member to run for City Council

Davenport School Board Member Rich Clewell announced on Friday that he is running for the 6th Ward of the Davenport City Council.

He released this statement about his decision to run:

"I've spent my career and post career as a public servant. I had not thought about running for City Council until Alderman Jeff Justin resigned. I subsequently spent time studying the council's governance style, fiscal accountability, and goals and believe my skill set and passion align with the responsibilities therein. I am running because Davenport is my home and I want ensure that the quality of life I have enjoyed can be equally enjoyed by future generations.

"In terms of governance, the city has taken great efforts to include the public in all areas of government. Regarding fiscal accountability, the city is using its resources efficiently despite the property tax rollback the Iowa Legislature passed in 2013. There will be continuing pressure on Iowa's cities to meet the needs of citizens with reduced financial resources. The 2016-2017 goals set by the Council are forward thinking and strategically balanced.

"I look forward to working with Council members to assure the long term integrity of our community with an eye toward increasing job growth, enhancing enforcement of housing and rental codes, collaborating with other public and private agencies, and seeking out effective models of regional cultural arts integration. There will be challenges in the coming years but the picture I think is bright. I believe leadership attuned to the voice of the public can create a catalyst for creation of a strong and vibrant 21st Century Community.

"I have been a Davenport School Board Member since September 11, 2001 and will be retiring after my last meeting in September of this year. In 2013 I was nominated by Governor Branstad to serve on the Iowa Early Childhood Board and am currently serving as Vice President.

"I graduated from Iowa State University in 1978, with Bachelor of Science degrees in Psychology and Wildlife Biology. I served in the U.S. Air Force from 1971-1975 and retired from the Department of Army in 2007 as an Environmentalist. I've lived in McClellan Heights since 1987. I have two grown children; Alex and his wife live in Los Angeles and Beth is serving with the Peace Corps in Nepal, where I will be visiting later this fall."