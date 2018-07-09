Davenport School Board announces hiring freeze, discusses position cuts as part of Vision 2020 Plan

Superintendent Dr. Art Tate announced a hiring freeze effective immediately in the district. He also laid out a plan that includes cutting 11 positions in the district and filling four others with para educators.

The plan to cut positions would save the district between $1 Million and $1.5 Million.

The full position cuts can be found below.

Eliminate an Associate Superintendent position

Combine Executive Administrative Assistant and Board Secretary positions

Restructure Human Resources, Learning Supports and Community Relations & Partnerships functions to save 3 full-time equivalents

Reduce administration at Operations to save 1 full-time equivalent

Reduce an Associate Principal position

Replace 2 teacher-librarians with para educators

Replace 2 nurses with health para educators

Restructure the Curriculum Department to reduce 2 full-time equivalents

Eliminate 2 principal positions by having one school leader for two schools

According to School Board President Ralph Johanson, the plan to cut those positions could be made on top of closing a school, but no official decision has been made.

Supt. Dr. Art Tate told the board he has to make some adjustments to the Vision 2020 Plan before officially presenting to the board.

"I'm not comfortable," he told Board President Johanson, warning that he was not a fan of cutting positions. "We need to look at some numbers and I need to add in a couple of other ideas to see how the numbers work with those. Nothing about this plan thrills me, nothing about this plan do I like."

Dr. Tate hopes to present the full plan to the board at the end of July. The board must then vote on it and present it to the Iowa School Budget Review Committee in October.

The next public forum regarding the Vision 2020 plan will be Sept. 5th at West High School at 6 p.m.

