The Davenport School Board is set to discuss renovating portions of Brady Street Stadium during Monday's meeting.

Earlier this month the discussion was tabled, but now the topic is back on school board's agenda. The project would include a turf and track replacement, along with remodeling and expansions.

The board is looking at two options, keeping the track at six lanes or expanding it to eight.

The school board is set to meet at 6 p.m.